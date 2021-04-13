CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CF Industries worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.