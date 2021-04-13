Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Martin Andersson Purchases 50,000 Shares

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

LON CGH opened at GBX 28.88 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £198.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.76.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.