ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.80 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $13.70 or 0.00021701 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $105.80 million and $2.89 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00258237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00667646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,087.29 or 0.99935446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00916084 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

