Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $307.78

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $307.78 and last traded at $305.89, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

