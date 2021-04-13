Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,134 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Yext worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

YEXT opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,134.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,386,540. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

