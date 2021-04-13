Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 824,305 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.80% of Chico’s FAS worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

