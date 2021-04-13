Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,593 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Glu Mobile worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

