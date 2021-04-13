Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Heartland Financial USA worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

