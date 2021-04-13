Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Kforce worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,740 shares of company stock worth $5,391,140. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

