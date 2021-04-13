Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSE:TME opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

