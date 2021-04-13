Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of At Home Group worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,796,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in At Home Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,876 shares of company stock worth $5,864,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.