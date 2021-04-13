Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,935,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $5,475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $5,273,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

