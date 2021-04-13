Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Ferro worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ferro by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

