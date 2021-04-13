Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,124 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.23% of Gannett worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

GCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.