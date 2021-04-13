Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,422 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Skyline Champion worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

