Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,385 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Progyny worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,843,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 463,139 shares of company stock worth $21,728,912 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.