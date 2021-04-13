Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 51,735 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of RPT Realty worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 74,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

RPT stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

