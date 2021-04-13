Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 95,485 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Ladder Capital worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 727,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after purchasing an additional 653,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,355 shares of company stock worth $1,660,490. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.