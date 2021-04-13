Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of CSW Industrials worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $4,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $141.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.37.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

