Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

