Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Vericel worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,818,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

