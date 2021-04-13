Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.