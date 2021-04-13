Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Lumber Liquidators worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LL opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $783.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

