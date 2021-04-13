Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 234.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,618 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.