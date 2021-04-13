Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 763,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBCF. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

