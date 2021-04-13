Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

