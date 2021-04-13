Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.12% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

