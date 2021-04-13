Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Encore Capital Group worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.