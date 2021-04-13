Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 318.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

