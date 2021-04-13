Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.86 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.