Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Eagle Bancorp worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

