Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.06 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 546,738 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,699,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 318,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 267,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.