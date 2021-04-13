Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Avaya worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter worth $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVYA opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

