Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Apogee Enterprises worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.