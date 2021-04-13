Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 438,380 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 849,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 322,431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

