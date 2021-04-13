Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,653 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of 3D Systems worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3D Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 573.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 137,556 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

