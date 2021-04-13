Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

