Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Matador Resources worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.