Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Redwood Trust worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

