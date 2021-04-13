Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of PetMed Express worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 412,932 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $3,510,300. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

