Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,925 Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Viad worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Viad by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Viad by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Viad by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VVI opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. Viad Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $849.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

