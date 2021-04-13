Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,123 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of 1st Source worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in 1st Source by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.