Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,265 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of ACCO Brands worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 393,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 327,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 196,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

