Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,909 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of USANA Health Sciences worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $276,128.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. Roth Capital boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $102.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

