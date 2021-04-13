Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,923 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Cryoport worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Cryoport by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

