Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 82,230 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of American Finance Trust worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after acquiring an additional 649,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 787.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 146,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

AFIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

