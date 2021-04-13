Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,354 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Inovalon worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 750.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.77.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

