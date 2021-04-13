Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Rite Aid worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

