Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Modine Manufacturing worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a PE ratio of -139.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

