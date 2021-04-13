Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of TPI Composites worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,741,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after buying an additional 327,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

TPIC opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

